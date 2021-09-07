Commerce Bank Purchases 4,123 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.65 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

