Commerce Bank Sells 11,949 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

