Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64. 51,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 568,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

