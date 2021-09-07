Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64. 51,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 568,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
