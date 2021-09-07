Comparing Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dalrada alerts:

This table compares Dalrada and Tapinator’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $1.18 million 16.76 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Tapinator $4.45 million 2.98 N/A N/A N/A

Tapinator has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dalrada and Tapinator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 8.03, indicating that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tapinator beats Dalrada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.