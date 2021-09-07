Comparing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Midwest Energy Emissions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,406.25 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 8.20 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -10.71

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Midwest Energy Emissions beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.