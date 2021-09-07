Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Head-To-Head Review

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compass Group and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Arrow Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.46 $169.70 million $0.24 87.79 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass Group and Arrow Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 2 6 8 0 2.38 Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Compass Group beats Arrow Global Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

