Compound (COMP) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $503.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $405.12 or 0.00869029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

