Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

