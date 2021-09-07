Contrasting Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11% Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.18 $26.44 million $4.27 6.68 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.21 $5.47 billion $0.26 11.12

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian beats Mizuho Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

