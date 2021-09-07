Contrasting Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23%

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.71 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -44.25 Envestnet $998.23 million 4.31 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.40

Envestnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trip.com Group and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Envestnet 1 2 3 1 2.57

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

