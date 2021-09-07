Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 4,355.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 2.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

