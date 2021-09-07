Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $2,630,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

