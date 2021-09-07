Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $31,201,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

