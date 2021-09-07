Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 931.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 165,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.