Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

