Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

