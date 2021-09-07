Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,985,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

