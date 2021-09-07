Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

