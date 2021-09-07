Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

COUP traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

