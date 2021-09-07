Creative Planning Acquires 8,633 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 365.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,057,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 517,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 405,779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

