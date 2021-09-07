Creative Planning Has $715,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

