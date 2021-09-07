Creative Planning Sells 2,140 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,362,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $275.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69.

