Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

