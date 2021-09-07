Critical Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 4 0 2.44 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $273.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.04%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 9.72% 16.26% 7.26% Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47%

Risk and Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.33 $874.00 million $10.20 25.28 Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 59.04 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

