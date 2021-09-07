Critical Contrast: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.70 $905.28 million $1.19 13.42

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vipshop 1 3 6 0 2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 5.40% 21.13% 11.19%

Summary

Vipshop beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

