CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

