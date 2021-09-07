Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001602 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.01066831 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

