CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.