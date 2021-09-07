CUE Protocol Price Down 23.6% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $418,458.16 and $4,077.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $54.94 or 0.00118239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.73 or 0.07168550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.15 or 0.99774194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.88 or 0.00880019 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

