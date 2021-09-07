Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 199.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,435. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Culp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

