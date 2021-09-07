Curve DAO Token Price Down 11.1% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $842.31 million and approximately $391.26 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004236 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.