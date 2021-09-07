Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,596. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

