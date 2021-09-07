Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 15,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

