Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,169. The company has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.