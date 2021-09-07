Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.12% of The St. Joe worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,224. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

