Cyba (LON:CYBA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 53,812 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £13.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Cyba Company Profile (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.