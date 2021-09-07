Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 7.5%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 4,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 606,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

