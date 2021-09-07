DA Davidson Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

