DAEX (DAX) Price Up 0.5% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $13,979.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.