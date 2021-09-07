Dai (DAI) One Day Volume Tops $485.41 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and $485.41 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00140212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00697090 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,508,513,717 coins and its circulating supply is 6,508,513,228 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.