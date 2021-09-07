Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.14 ($107.23).

ETR DAI opened at €70.09 ($82.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

