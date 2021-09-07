Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1,220.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

