Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $675,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 130.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.