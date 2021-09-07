Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,503,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $14,715,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.