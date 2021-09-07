Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

