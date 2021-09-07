Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 79,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in State Street by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in State Street by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

