Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

