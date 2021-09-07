Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

