DAOventures Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $176,242.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

