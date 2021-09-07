Datamine FLUX Market Capitalization Tops $245,821.25 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $245,821.25 and approximately $11,162.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.34 or 0.07626202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.52 or 1.00250209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00712055 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 672,863 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

